Ravenden Springs to open new city hall, dedicated to former council member

RAVENDEN SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Ravenden Springs now has something they haven’t had in years: a city hall.
A grand opening will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The construction only took a few months to complete. Surprisingly, the construction was the effort of three people, including Mayor Johnny Cochran.
After a fire did damage to the interior of the former building, the town’s water department was forced to relocate.
The relocation spot? Mayor Johnny Cochran’s back porch.
After being denied for grants, Cochran and two others decided to use the insurance money to build a city hall and water department of their own.
A few months and around $25,000 later, the building was finished.
Cochran and those who helped build it say they’re happy with the finished product.
“It was fun and we did great," Kevin Montgomery, who is the City’s Marshal, Fire Chief, in addition to heading the water and sewer departments said. "We got a good building, nice building so it’ll be something the town will be proud of for many years.”
The city hall will be dedicated to the late Alta Simington, who served on the city council and in the community for many years.
The friends and family of Alta say there’s no one more deserving.
“She’s probably looking down from Heaven, smiling real big, saying ‘thank y’all,'" Diane Montgomery, Alta’s daughter, said.
