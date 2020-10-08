Westside School Board covers expansion, resignation and hires

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Westside Consolidated School District Special Board meeting Wednesday covered a few topics including recent resignations and hires, but also, more conversation on the high school facility project.
This has been a discussion for over a year now. However, the school district is now waiting to hear back from the facilities division in Little Rock.
The division approves suitability square footage, which then will determine partnership funds from the state of Arkansas.
Logistics are still being hashed out on how much the state will put toward the project, but the initial concern and still over a year later is the growing numbers and no space to house all of the students.
“Right now, this is the campus that is about to start popping at the seams. We do not have any additional space," Westside Consolidated School District Superintendent Scott Gauntt said.
A representative from Entegrity also presented data collected on the school district concerning savings on lighting, HVAC, water efficiency and solar power. The board decided to wait on any decision to allow more time before entering into a contract.
They plan to have conversations with the district’s lawyer, financial advisor and break down the details of the savings.
Also, on the agenda were new hires and resignations.
One of those hires included moving Assistant Principal Chris George to the principal of the high school. This comes after previous Principal Michael Graham “voluntarily resigned” effective Sept. 30.
George will not work as an interim, but he will fully take over the responsibilities as principal.
Alicia Dean, an instructional facilitator at the elementary school, will move into the position of assistant principal at the high school.
According to Gauntt, her position as an instructional facilitator and assistant principal will be fluid between the two schools.
Gauntt also confirmed that Dean is also certified to be an assistant principal.
Superintendent Gauntt, however, would comment further on the resignation of Graham.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.