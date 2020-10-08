Woman fatally injured in 2-vehicle crash

JERICHO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified a Marked Tree woman fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision.
The crash happened Friday, Oct. 2, at 4:23 p.m. on the Interstate 55 East Service Road north of James Mill Road near Jericho in Crittenden County.
According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, which was made public Thursday, Oct. 8, 41-year-old Rhonda Burnett was northbound on the service road attempting to merge onto the interstate.
A 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling southbound on the service road failed to yield and crashed into Burnett’s 2005 Chevy Malibu.
Burnett died of the injuries she sustained in the collision.
Her passengers, 64-year-old Ronald Burnett of Marked Tree and an unnamed female minor suffered unspecified injuries and were taken to Memphis hospitals.
ASP did not identify the driver of the pickup truck nor say if they were injured.
