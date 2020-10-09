Arkansas records largest one-day increase in COVID cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health reported Thursday the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases: 1, 265.
The top counties for new cases include:
- Pulaski-84
- Washington-61
- Sebastian-60
- Craighead-51
- Benton-48
There are currently 7,070 active cases in the state.
The number of hospitalizations also reached a new high with 547 people being treated for the coronavirus. Five more people were placed on ventilators, bringing the total number to 103.
The state recorded 21 additional deaths on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, the state has lost 1,503 residents.
“We continue to see high levels of community spread across Arkansas," Governor Asa Hutchinson stated. "While I see so many Arkansans doing the right thing by wearing a mask, keeping their distance, and avoiding large gatherings, I know that it will take everyone working together to defeat this virus.”
