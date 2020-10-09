Arkansas reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw an additional 1,167 COVID-19 cases reported Friday, with 27 deaths as state officials reported new numbers heading into the weekend.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 91,312 total cases as of Friday.
Officials also released the top five counties in the state with the most cases.
Craighead County was third in the state, with 74 new cases reported.
The state also saw an increase in the number of active cases, with nearly 400 new cases reported Friday.
The state has 7,468 total active cases, with about 6,500 of the cases being confirmed.
Officials said 560 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, while 101 people were on ventilators Friday.
The state has also seen 607 additional people recover from the virus since Thursday, officials noted.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that the state has seen increases in testing , but new case numbers remain too high.
“Yesterday was another record day of testing with almost 14,000 total tests performed. Our new cases continue to be too high. As we all go about our weekend, let’s make sure to wear a mask and keep our distance,” Hutchinson said.
