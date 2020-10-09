Arkansas State football hosts UCA Saturday in home opener

GAME 4: Arkansas State (1-2) hosts Central Arkansas (2-2)
Oct. 10, 2020 | Centennial Bank Stadium
Jonesboro, Ark. | 2:30 p.m.
Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)
Matt Stolz (pxp), Tim Allison (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)
Television: ESPN3
Roger Twibell (pxp), Pete Cordelli (analyst), Cori Keller (sideline)
Live Stats: AStateStats.com
Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay
ON TAP: Following three consecutive road games to begin its 2020 campaign, Arkansas State is now set to play FCS member Central Arkansas in its home opener on Saturday, Oct. 10. The Red Wolves' 2020 Homecoming contest will appear on ESPN3, and every A-State football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. The live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).
THE PRINCIPALS: One week after playing their Sun Belt Conference opener, the Red Wolves return to non-conference action with their first game against Central Arkansas since 2016. The Red Wolves and Bears were originally set to meet Sept. 19 before the game was rescheduled for Oct. 10. This is the first season since 2013 that A-State hasn’t completed the entire non-conference portion of its regular-season schedule before starting Sun Belt play. A-State was receiving votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls before falling 52-23 last week at Coastal Carolina. Central Arkansas enters the game with a 2-2 record after most recently dropping a 39-28 decision at North Dakota State.
BY THE NUMBERS...
1 of just two all-time programs to win five Sun Belt Conference championships.
3 consecutive A-State road games to start a season for the first time since 1999.
5 A-State players on a major award watch list (J. Adams, A. Harris, Horst, Grupe, Murray)
5 Sun Belt Conference titles (2011-13, 2015, 2016) over the last nine seasons (2011-19).
7 or more victories each of the last nine seasons (2011-19) -- first time in school history.
9 straight bowl-game appearances (2011-19) - school record & the 14th longest active streak in the nation.
9 consecutive Homecoming game victories for Arkansas State.
9 consecutive winning seasons (2011-19) by A-State for the first time in school history.
10th of October is the latest date A-State has played its home opener since 1950.
11 all-time Sun Belt Conference Team Academic Awards, including four of the last five years.
12 of the last 15 seasons (2005-19) have seen A-State reach bowl eligibility, including the last 9 in a row.
13 A-State victories over its last 16 home openers.
15 consecutive seasons with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium (2005-19).
16 A-State players made their first career start with the Red Wolves over the first three games.
16 victories over its last 17 games played against an FCS opponent.
30 or more points scored by A-State in 71 of its last 109 regular-season games (65 percent).
36 all-time Sun Belt wins under Blake Anderson are the second most in league history by any head coach.
48 victories under Blake Anderson (2014-20) are the most by an A-State head coach over his first 7 seasons.
49 of the last 53 games the A-State defense has recorded at least one sack.
51 of the last 58 games with at least 5.0 tackles for loss by the A-State defense.
56 Sun Belt Conference victories over the last 10 (2011-20) seasons (56-18 league record).
61.7 winning pct. (79-49) from 2010-19 for A-State was the 2nd highest in program history for any decade.
76 victories by A-State over the last 10 seasons (2011-20) ranks tied for the 25th most in the nation.
88 all-time Sun Belt victories by A-State -- the most in the history of the league by any program.
300 or more yards total offense in 110 of last 131 games (84%), including all but five under Blake Anderson.
400 or more yards total offense in 55 of 80 games (69%) during the Blake Anderson era.
