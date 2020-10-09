Arkansas State football hosts UCA Saturday in home opener

THE PRINCIPALS: One week after playing their Sun Belt Conference opener, the Red Wolves return to non-conference action with their first game against Central Arkansas since 2016. The Red Wolves and Bears were originally set to meet Sept. 19 before the game was rescheduled for Oct. 10. This is the first season since 2013 that A-State hasn’t completed the entire non-conference portion of its regular-season schedule before starting Sun Belt play. A-State was receiving votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls before falling 52-23 last week at Coastal Carolina. Central Arkansas enters the game with a 2-2 record after most recently dropping a 39-28 decision at North Dakota State.