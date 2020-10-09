Arkansas State volleyball beats ULM in first match of Friday doubleheader

Momentum carried into the second set, as A-State opened with an early 4-0 lead. ULM clawed back to keep it close throughout, never letting the Red Wolves lead by more than four. A 4-0 run gave the Warhawks their first lead of the day at 17-16, but A-State managed to keep it tied and then moved ahead 22-19 on a 3-0 run after a kill by Stanford. ULM then went on a 4-0 run to lead 23-22 with a pair of aces by Chloe Jordan. The Warhawks then took the next two points to even up the match at a set apiece.