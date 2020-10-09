Arkansas State volleyball beats ULM in first match of Friday doubleheader

A strong defensive performance highlighted by 14 blocks propelled Arkansas State volleyball to a 3-1 victory over ULM in the first half of a day-night doubleheader Friday at First National Bank Arena
In addition to the 14 blocks, A-State (3-1, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) held the Warhawks (1-9, 0-7) to a sub-.100 attack percentage (.082) for the second match in a row. A-State improved to 45-5 overall versus ULM and 21-1 all-time in Jonesboro, while extending its winning streak versus ULM to 38 consecutive matches. The win also marked A-State’s third straight conference victory - the first winning streak of three or more matches in Sun Belt play since 2018.
Brianna Hollingshed had a hand in seven of those 14 blocks, a career high for the sophomore. Kendahl Davenport contributed five, while Paulina Sobolewska had four to go along with a double-double performance of 13 kills and 10 digs. A-State’s setters even joined in on the action at the net, with Lauren Musante tallying three blocks and Julianna Cramer earning one.
Musante handed out 25 assists to lead A-State’s offense, while Cramer added 10 to go along with 11 digs in her first double-double of the season. Peyton Uhlenhake served two aces with 13 digs. Madison Brown also recorded double-digit kills, notching 11. Tatum Ticknor once again led in digs with 17.
ULM was led by Shaska Davis, who tallied a match-high 17 kills with a .424 attack percentage. Kathryn Raschilla and Cali Assaley added 10 kills apiece while McKinley Thiede handed out 28 assists. Raschilla also played a factor at the net with a team-high three blocks.
SET 1 – A-State 25-11
A-State opened the second set by continuing the momentum from Thursday night, taking 10 of the first 12 points. ULM cut the deficit to eight on a pair of kills, but a 3-0 run that included a pair of aces by Uhlenhake made it 19-8 and forced a Warhawks timeout. The Red Wolves went on to claim the final four points in the set to take a dominant 25-11 decision in the opening set.
Sobolewska led A-State with four kills and a .571 attack percentage, while Musante handed out six assists. Uhlenhake led defensively with three digs, while Hollingshed knocked down three blocks. As a team, the Red Wolves held ULM to a -.118 attack percentage while hitting .310 on the offensive end.
SET 2 – ULM 25-22
Momentum carried into the second set, as A-State opened with an early 4-0 lead. ULM clawed back to keep it close throughout, never letting the Red Wolves lead by more than four. A 4-0 run gave the Warhawks their first lead of the day at 17-16, but A-State managed to keep it tied and then moved ahead 22-19 on a 3-0 run after a kill by Stanford. ULM then went on a 4-0 run to lead 23-22 with a pair of aces by Chloe Jordan. The Warhawks then took the next two points to even up the match at a set apiece.
Stanford and Brown each recorded three kills in the set while Musante dished out nine assists to go along with five digs. Defensively, Davenport added two blocks as A-State knocked down two in the set.
SET 3 – A-State 25-18
The third set was back and forth with neither team able to seize full momentum. A-State led throughout, but ULM managed to keep it within four until the Red Wolves broke it open with a 5-0 run to lead 20-13. A-State then took three of the next four points to lead 23-14 before the Warhawks responded with four of the next five. Kassidy Reeves ended the set with a kill to give the Red Wolves a 2-1 lead in the match.
Hollingshed continued her standout day with three more kills and three more blocks in the third set to improve her total to seven through three sets.
SET 4 – A-State 26-24
ULM kept the set tight early, with the lead changing hands multiple times until a 3-0 run put the Warhawks ahead 10-7. That advantage extended to 14-10, but A-State would keep it to within four. At 23-20 ULM, the Red Wolves went on what would be a match-clinching 6-1 run capped off by an emphatic kill by Brown to end the match.
Brown recorded four kills in the set to lead A-State, while Cramer and Musante handed out three assists each. Five of Cramer’s 11 digs came in the fourth set, while Ticknor recorded six.
A-State closes out its five-match home stand and three-match series versus ULM on Friday with match two of its day-night doubleheader, with first serve slated for 6 p.m. in First National Bank Arena. Live stats can be viewed at AStateStats.com.
