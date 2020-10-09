Blytheville football program adjusts to fourth rescheduled game in young season

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many Friday night football games have been sidelined around Region 8 because of COVID-19.
But, Blytheville isn’t letting COVID-19 keep them from finding games this season.
The Chickasaws have had to find new opponents, not once this season, but four separate times this year.
“We work all week on a certain team," second-year head coach Lance Stone said. "Then, we find out Thursday, they can’t come [and] play and then we’re scrambling, they just want to play.”
After their game at Highland was canceled Thursday afternoon, Coach Stone quickly made some phone calls and took to social media to find a new opponent.
He didn’t have much time to waste.
Just hours later, they found a new opponent, and DeWitt came to Blytheville to face the Chickasaws.
Through all of the changes, Coach Stone says he’s trying to keep his team focused and prepare them the best he can.
“It’s really easy right now in these days to find an excuse not to do something or find a reason not to make something happen," Coach Stone said. "Our guys, I’m really proud of all of them, they’ve really bought in and responded well and, like I said, they want to play, any opportunity they can play, they’re ready for it and that makes me excited.”
Coach Stone added that each game is another opportunity for his team to get better. He also says that it does not matter who the opponent is, his guys are just excited to get out there and play.
