City Council votes to adopt redevelopment code

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council voted to adopt the code for the redevelopment of parts of the city and a report of action taken after the March 28 tornado.
The city council voted to adopt the Downtown Jonesboro Redevelopment District Code amendment after the third reading.
The code will guide the future development and redevelopment of downtown by dividing areas into four districts.
Members of city departments gave a report concerning actions following the March 28 tornado.
Chief of Staff Mike Downing says some property owners have not started reconstruction. He cites that some are on a waiting list for a contractor, has yet to settle with insurance companies, or have just abandoned the property.
After Nov. 1, the city will impose normal permit fees.
City staff will notify the owners of damaged property that have not applied must apply for Dec. 1.
If they don’t, the city will start a boarding ordinance or condemnation process.
For those with the debris, the city is now enforcing codes.
George Jackson, airport manager, reported the airport is still working with FEMA to reconstruct some of the buildings.
Fire Chief Kevin Miller noted 29 personnel were on duty before the storm.
The fire department activated their emergency call back system bringing back in 85, raising the total to 114.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said there was a challenge with who was in charge of coordinating the aftermath.
He also noted the issues of keeping people out of areas of town most affected.
The city council voted to hold an ordinance for a private club permit for Everyday Association, to be located at 515 S. Gee Street at first reading.
An ordinance to amend zoning at 3707 S. Caraway Rd. from R-1 residential to C-3 general commercial district limited use will continue to a third reading.
South Caraway Baptist Church submitted the request to rezone the property from R-1 single-family residential district to C-3 general commercial district.
An ordinance to amend zoning at 911 Parker Rd. from CR-1 Commercial Residential Mixed Use District to C-3 general commercial district limited use will continue to a third reading.
