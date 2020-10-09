High COVID-19 growth rate draws concerns from Gov. Hutchinson

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County has the highest single-day increase almost daily for the past few months, which raises concern from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, Bono had the highest amount of cases per 14-day period with over 50 cases.
Bono has had a consistent rise in cases since September.
Other areas of concern include Brookland, Caraway, Jonesboro, and Lake City with cases in the thirties and forties.
Governor Hutchinson says that the people of Craighead County have the power to make the cases go down by remaining vigilant with mask wearing and social distancing.
“Stick with it, be disciplined and I know it is wearisome. It is wearisome but until we get a vaccine, we’ve got to continue that discipline behavior,” said the governor.
Another troubling part of the virus is the recent increase in hospitalizations in the state.
Governor Hutchinson predicts the number will get worse with flu season ahead, adding that he highly recommends a flu shot this year as well as following CDC guidelines.
