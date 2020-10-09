Inside look at how Newport Special School District is keeping students safe in COVID-19 pandemic

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Newport Special School District 6th-grade building has fallen victim to COVID-19.
All 6th grade students went virtual on October 1 and the majority will not be able to return until October 12, due to precautions and deep cleaning.
Deborah Hubbard, Custodian Supervisor for the district, gave Region 8 News a first-hand look at how the cleaning process works.
Her shift starts at 3:30 p.m. and runs until midnight every day.
She sprays desks, chairs, and common-areas. She also uses a disinfectant mist.
Hubbard says she cleans the building as if it was her own was going to be there.
“I’m the kind of the mother when I go in and I start cleaning, I think about my son; what if he came in here or my nephew. It has to be as clean as I can possibly get it," Hubbard said.
She’s cleaning the rooms for 87 students, along with their teachers and staff.
She says she is doing her best to leave the rooms clean, fresh and ready for students to return.
“I feel good when I leave because I know I done a good job and everything good. As good as I can do. Everything is clean and safe for them,” Hubbard said. “I am just hoping that each day, I can get them here a day early because we miss them you know.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.