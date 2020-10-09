Live at 6: Louisiana, Region 8 bracing for Delta

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Oct. 9. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’re starting to feel the impacts of Hurricane Delta, although landfall isn’t expected until tonight.
Expect a couple of tropical downpours throughout Friday as the first outer bands push through Region 8.
Rain coverage and easterly winds pick up overnight and last through Saturday evening.
Rainfall guidance has trended a bit downward since yesterday, but 1-2″ remains possible over the next couple days.
Wind gusts to 35mph are likely tomorrow as the remnants of Delta pass to our southeast.
Delta pulls away from Region 8 on Sunday, followed by a cold front Monday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Folks in Louisiana are bracing for Delta’s strike later today. We’ll have a live report from Lake Charles in the 6 o’clock hour.
After three years and $13 million dollars, a new Region 8 road project will open for traffic. Aaron Castleberry is live with a look at what it means for drivers and people living in the area.
Elbow grease and a lot of disinfectant. That’s how custodians at one Region 8 school are keeping kids safe from the coronavirus.
Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
