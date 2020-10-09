Man killed in Thursday night crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Senath man died Thursday in a one-vehicle crash.
It happened at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 8 on Dunklin County Road 552 three miles west of Senath, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mickey R. Webb, 66, was eastbound when his 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck ran off the road and hit a ditch.
Coroner James Powell pronounced Webb dead at the scene at 8:06 p.m.
According to the online crash report, Webb was not wearing a seat belt.
