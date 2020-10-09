Pandemic still impacting funeral services

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many are recovering from COVID-19, sadly, there are those who die from the virus, and honoring those who have died is still different because of the pandemic.
Mark Weston with Gregg-Weston Funeral Home says they practice universal precautions when handling every removal and embalming.
That’s a practice they’ve always had to keep staff safe.
When it comes to the funeral, there have been a lot of changes.
When the pandemic first started, they were limited only to immediate family and mostly did graveside services.
Now, they’re able to hold services in their chapel up to 2/3 capacity.0
Weston said they try to do whatever they can for the families.
“It’s still very sad when people have to lose their loved ones in a hospital and can’t be there with them or in a nursing home and can’t be there with them," said Weston. "But when they come here you know we just try to provide whatever kind of service they want us to provide and try to give them some peace and comfort.”
Weston said they do still have some limitations when it comes to indoor services, but if they aren’t able to do something they will let the family know.
He said making arrangements look different for some too.
If you aren’t comfortable meeting in person, Weston said they have done all arrangements by phone.
