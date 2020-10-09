3rd Annual Van Buren Fall Festival to go on as scheduled

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - After devastating floods hit the town of Van Buren in 2017, some area businesses and residents are still trying to rebuild.
In an effort to raise community funding, the third annual Fall Festival will take place.
Festival co-chair Rickie Maples said this year’s festival is adding more activities for the public.
“So we’re going to have a lot more vendors from local areas around shuttles we are going to be offering shuttles," Maples said.
“We want to let them know, partly through this festival, they add color to our world and they are wonderful to have," said Festival co-host Crystal Johnson.
She believed it’s essential to shed light on local craftsman.
“One of the biggest concerns with this year’s festival was how do they move forward during a pandemic. With safety concerns, and a lack of funding, organizers decided, the show must go on," she said.
Maples also said they’ll be working hard to keep event attendees safe.
“We are following all of the CDC guidelines. We’re encouraging masks but they’re not mandatory. Also, will have hand sanitary stations available and handwashing stations at each location.”
The two-day Van Buren Fall Festival takes place Saturday morning, October 10 at 9 a.m. with events at three locations across the city.
