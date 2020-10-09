Stepping Up: Memphis music artist hosting benefit concert for suicide prevention awareness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis music artist is stepping up to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
Two years ago, a staff member at RockHouse Live, here in Memphis, committed suicide. Ever since that day, owner and musician Zach Bair has set out to raise awareness about suicide.
This Saturday he is hosting a benefit concert and all proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“I really think in a time of pandemic, when everyone is going through so many struggles, people are alone in their apartments, a lot of time they don’t have someone to fall back on and the suicidal thoughts start to come into mind in these situations,” said Bair. “I think music really is, it’s not a solution to it but it is really helpful. Music is one of the things that calms the soul and makes people feel good.”
The concert starts at 6 p.m. at RockHouse Live on Raleigh Lagrange Road.
