Stirn & Sale among top 50 in PGA Tour University rankings

Arkansas State University men’s golf standouts Zan Luka Stirn and Julien Sale are among the top 50 in the latest PGA TOUR University Rankings. Stirn is ranked No. 42 while Sale is ranked No. 49.
A-State is among nine programs to have two or more players in the top-50 ranking. Georgia Tech leads with three while the Red Wolves are joined by Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Oklahoma and Texas Tech with two each inside the top-50.
According to its website, PGA TOUR University is a program designed to strengthen and elevate the path to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series – China. This program will reward elite collegiate play with varying levels of playing access to Tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella, while upholding the principles and virtues of collegiate athletics.
When the final rankings are revealed at the end of the NCAA Division I Golf Championship, the top five golfers will receive membership to the Korn Ferry Tour and will be exempt into all open, full-field events following the conclusion of the NCAA Championship through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season. The top five finishers will also be exempt into the Final Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
In addition, finishers Nos. 6-15 will secure membership on one of the International Tours for the current season and a spot in the Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, if necessary.
The rankings are a combined effort from the PGA TOUR and the World Amateur Golf Ranking, covering both NCAA Division I men’s golf events as well as PGA TOUR events. To be eligible for the rankings, golfers must complete a minimum of four years in college or complete three years with proof of early graduation.
In his four seasons played at A-State, Stirn has a 72.71 scoring average winning five events while posting 14 top-five finishes in 40 tournaments played. He was a First Team All-Conference pick leading the Red Wolves to their first Sun Belt Conference championship in the 2018-19 season.
Sale has played two seasons for the Red Wolves with a career scoring average of 72.43 in 17 tournaments played. He has earned medalist honors twice and carries six top-10 finishes heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
A-State opens the 2020-21 season Monday at RidgePointe Country Club with the annual Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.
