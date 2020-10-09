Two arrested after six pounds of marijuana, steroids, weapons found at home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Craighead County residents face a multitude of charges after Jonesboro police say they found marijuana, steroids, weapons and $5,142 in cash during a search warrant.
Eric Moore, 27, and Shelby Layne Stokes, 25, both of Jonesboro were arrested Oct. 8 after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Drug Task Force went to a house in the 500 block of Hunter Ridge Drive to find Moore.
Police believed Moore, who had a felony warrant for his arrest, had been involved in the sale of marijuana and steroids, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers later smelled marijuana coming from inside the house and got a search warrant.
“In the kitchen under the sink were two USPS postal boxes which were still taped and addressed to 500 Hunters Ridge but did not have a name. Shelby and Eric stated that the packages were sent to the wrong residence and they were planning on sending them back,” the affidavit noted.
The boxes had three vacuum seal bags with 2,722 grams, or roughly six pounds of marijuana inside, police said. Also, police found a digital scale, marijuana residue, empty vacuum seal bags, 7 Hydrocodone pills and a Mason jar with 36 grams of marijuana inside a kitchen cabinet, the affidavit noted.
Officers also found a loaded Ruger .380 pistol inside a bag hanging on a chair on a kitchen table, plus a loaded Glock 9-mm pistol on a night stand in the bedroom.
Police then searched a gun safe and found marijuana, a DPMS 5.56 rifle, a HK 40 caliber pistol and ammunition inside, as well as six vials of steroids in the bathroom, police said in the affidavit.
Moore was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of schedule III greater than two grams but less than 28 grams, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine less than two grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moore was also arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine less than two grams and manufacture of schedule VI controlled substance in the felony warrant case.
Stokes was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of schedule III greater than two grams but less than 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine less than two grams.
A $350,000 bond was set for Moore, while a $150,000 bond was set for Stokes.
Both Moore and Stokes will be arraigned Nov. 24 in circuit court.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.