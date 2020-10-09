UofM now selling single-game football tickets for remaining home games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is now selling single-game football tickets!
This comes after the Shelby County Health Department loosened COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing at sporting events, allowing for increased capacity at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
Now more fans can come out and support the Tigers at home football games.
Social distancing will still be enforced; fan groups will be placed 6 feet apart.
There are a limited number of single-game tickets available for the last five home games of the season. And UofM is also offering a 5-game package deal starting at $125.
Tickets can be purchased here! If you have any questions, call the Memphis Athletics Ticket Office at 901-678-2331.
The Tigers remaining home schedule is as follows:
Saturday, October 17 UCF 2:30 pm
Saturday, October 24 Temple TBA
Saturday, November 7 USF TBA
Saturday, November 21 Stephen F. Austin TBA
Saturday, December 5 Houston TBA
