With ‘blood, sweat, and tears’ the 412 bypass opens

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over three years and $13 million later, the Highway 412 bypass in Paragould is open for motorists.
The highway now connects South Paragould to West Paragould with over five miles of fresh asphalt.
The connective road also works to alleviate traffic through town, according to ARDOT District 10 engineer Brad Smithee.
“It starts with an idea from long ago. From local leaders to state leaders and it moves on to design staff,” he said.
From the politicians and representatives to the men and women who put the road in, everyone had a hand in it.
“When I say blood, sweat, and tears, that’s as real as it gets because many hot, summer days are out here with folks driving equipment,” he said.
With the official ribbon-cutting Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson held the scissors and opened the road.
“You cannot have that kind of economic growth and development without having the infrastructure and the highways to support it,” he said.
Gov. Hutchinson and other speakers at the event spoke about Issue 1 on the ballot.
“It really emphasizes the importance of passing Issue 1 that will help us to continue the development of Highway 412 across the north side of Arkansas,” he said.
For now, seven city and county roads will intersect the 412 bypass. These intersections will have stop signs at them.
Drivers on the bypass will have the right-of-way and will not stop at these intersections.
Smithee said these areas did not warrant for traffic signals, but they will monitor them to see if they need them in the future.
“Any intersection at any given time might meet those warrants and might eventually be signal lights,” he said.
The speed limit is 55 miles-per-hour on the highway. Smithee encourages everyone to be safe while driving.
