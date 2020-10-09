16-year-old arrested in Sikeston Cotton Carnival shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) - A 16-year-old was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured another teenager, according to Sikeston police.
Police said in a media release that Sikeston DPS officers got a call Oct. 2 about the shooting at the Sikeston Cotton Carnival.
The teenager, a 17-year-old, was shot in the shoulder/neck area and was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Police believe the victim is expected to survive.
Police have received few details about the shooting.
However, they say the suspect was acquainted with the victim and that the shooting may have started from an argument that escalated.
The 16-year-old, who will face Assault 1st, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, turned himself in to authorities Thursday afternoon to Sikeston DPS.
Authorities are not releasing the name of the suspect in the case, citing his age.
