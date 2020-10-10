A-State football picks up homecoming win over Central Arkansas

“We dug ourselves in a little hole early and the weather wasn’t making things easy,” head coach Blake Anderson said. “We missed several great opportunities (to get turnovers). I thought the guys did a good job. We finally started to get some momentum and were able to throw and catch a little bit better. I don’t like some of the mistakes we made later in the second half, but during that stretch (in the middle of the game) we got the momentum on our side and made it tough on them. That’s how we have to respond when things aren’t going great.”