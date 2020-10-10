Arkansas sees 908 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County saw an increase of over 50 COVID-19 cases as state health officials said Arkansas saw another increase in COVID-19 numbers statewide.
Craighead County was third in the state, with 51 new cases reported on Saturday.
According to a Tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state saw an additional 908 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, with an additional 267 confirmed and probable active cases.
The increase was the third in as many days, with each day reaching at or near 1,000 cases.
As of Saturday, state health officials said 554 people remain hospitalized due to the virus while 98 people are on ventilators.
Of the 22 additional deaths, several of the deaths were in Region 8. Two deaths were reported in Crittenden County, while one death each was reported in Cross, Jackson and Sharp counties.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that while the number of new cases are high, the state has seen a high level of testing.
“Our new cases continue to be far too high but we are testing at a high level. It’s good to see a small decrease in hospitalizations,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “Wear a mask, keep your distance and enjoy your weekend.”
The state received nearly 14,000 PCR and antigen test results Friday, with a total of 102,897 tests done this month.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.