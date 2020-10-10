Heartland woman turns 100 during the pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not every day you see someone turn 100 during a pandemic.
Doris Hardy lives at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
When asked how old she was on Friday, she said, “29.”
The saying is, “a lady never tells her age,” but staff at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau say turning 100 is a milestone worth bragging about, and they wanted to make it special for resident Doris Hardy.
With Covid restrictions, Gabrielle Gilmore and Rebecca Higgins said they all came together to set up this display so Hardy’s family could see her.
“Since family members can’t come in, we try to make everything feel like home,” Gilmore said.
“I brought her a crown and the banner,” Higgins said.
Typically, Marketing Director Melody Harpur said residents’ birthdays are more than just a one-day celebration.
“Pre-COVID, we always made a huge deal out of each person’s birthday individually, especially a milestone birthday like 100, but then we’d also have a monthly birthday bash and have a live band come in,” she said.
And that’s why they say it’s important they make this year more unique than others.
“It’s harder because the family can’t get close to them like we can. "We get to be at their side, and they get to do it through glass,” Higgins said.
“It’s not the same as coming into somebody’s room and giving them a big hug,” Harpur said.
Hardy did not ask for much this year. And even after a century of living, Hardy was enjoying every moment.
