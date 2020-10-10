Human remains found in Southwest Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police said Saturday that human remains were found in southwest Jonesboro by searchers.
According to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police, a group was in the area searching when the remains were discovered.
“EquuSearch Midwest, along with the Jonesboro Police Department and Coroner, Toby Emerson confirm human remains were found in Southwest Jonesboro today. These remains will be sent to the State Crime Lab for positive identification,” the post noted. “We would like to thank everyone who came out to aid in the search.”
The search was done Saturday in regards to a search for Lisa Prescott, who has been missing since September 2018.
However, officials say they were not certain if those remains were Prescott’s.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said searchers spent several hours in the area Saturday. After the human remains were found, Jonesboro detectives soon arrived to process the area, Smith said.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
