Jonesboro Christmas Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the longest running Christmas traditions in Northeast Arkansas has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Jaycees Facebook page, the 73rd annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade has been cancelled.
“As a result of the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus in the upcoming weeks and months, it is with deep disappointment that the 73rd Jonesboro Christmas Parade is cancelled,” the post noted. “Due to the scope of participants, spectators and volunteers, we have decided to err on the side of caution. The health and safety of our community is our primary concern.”
Officials said plans are in place for the 2021 parade, which is scheduled to happen Dec. 2, 2021.
