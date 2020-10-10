Man killed in ATV crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed early Saturday in an ATV crash in Greene County, according to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks.
Kevin Vick, 41, of Greene County was driving a side-by-side ATV around 1 a.m. Saturday in the Sand Creek area of Greene County, near Walcott.
Franks said Vick owned the property and was riding on the property when the crash happened.
It appeared that the side-by-side, driven by Vick, went off the edge of a nearby, steep bluff, overturning several times, Franks said.
In addition to Greene County deputies, the Greene County Rescue Squad and paramedics with AMMC responded to the scene.
Franks said while the crash is still under investigation, no foul play is suspected.
