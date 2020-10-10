Scenic Hills Neighborhood Association volunteers clean-up around Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Scenic Hills Neighborhood Association teamed up with the Jonesboro Beautification Commission to clean-up.
Several volunteers came out to pick up trash and remove unwanted items from people’s yards.
Last year, Scenic Hills Neighborhood Association disposed of six tons of trash.
Judy Casteel, the president of Scenic Hills Neighborhood Association, says it is a worthwhile endeavor because it cuts down on trash around the neighborhood and city.
"People have noticed, and there have been a lot of public comments about the fact that we’re starting to get trash here in town. That’s what this is all about is to collect all that trash and not have it on the roadsides, said Casteel.
Casteel says that it takes a community-wide effort to keep the city clean.
“It’s an all-out effort, and it’s going to take ALL OUT. We need everyone in the city to do their part,” said Casteel.
In addition to city cleanups, the commission cleans parks and cemeteries.
To find out more information on future events, click here or call the City of Jonesboro at (870) 932-1052.
