Search for Lisa Prescott continues two years later

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lisa Prescott went missing from her home in September 2018.
On Saturday, the search for her continued.
Volunteers say they hope to bring her home.
A mix of both local volunteers and people from Texas, Kentucky, and Ohio came together to search for Lisa.
Director for Equusearch Midwest, David Rader, says that it has been an emotional rollercoaster ride for the family. It’s important to find Lisa so the family can find closure.
“The police have not given up. So, that’s why we’re here. We want to bring this woman home to her loved ones so they can start their process,” said Rader.
Rader says that even if they don’t find her today, at least they know where she’s not located, bringing them one step closer to finding her.
He says the public can help by paying extra attention in the woods and keeping your eyes peeled.
“On your way to your favorite hunting hole, checking your properties, just kinda pay attention, and sometimes that’s how individuals are found,” said Rader.
Rader says it’s important not to forget Lisa’s name. He says that several people have forgotten or do not know she is missing.
If you have any information about Lisa Prescott, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.