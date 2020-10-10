Weather Improves Sunday

Rain and wind will linger Saturday evening before conditions start to improve Sunday morning. A few more wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. Clouds linger on Sunday. We may even see 80s depending on how much sun shows up. Wind will switch to the northwest on Monday as a cold front passes. More clouds will stream through, but only a few sprinkles are expected. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week. The only hiccup is another front on Thursday that could bring a shower or two.