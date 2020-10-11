Jonesboro mayoral candidate event set for Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People will have the opportunity Monday to hear from the three candidates seeking the office of Jonesboro mayor during an event in downtown Jonesboro.
According to a post on the Foundation of Arts Facebook page, the event, called “Jonesboro Mayoral Candidates Conversations at the Forum” will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Forum Theatre, 115 East Monroe Ave.
Event organizers said in the post that it will be a chance to learn more about the candidates - Harold Copenhaver, Andy Shatley and Thomas Elwood.
“Get to know your Jonesboro mayoral candidates! Please direct message us with all of your local, downtown and arts-centered questions that you would like to hear answered,” the post noted.
The event is hosted by the Foundation of Arts and the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance.
Officials said limited seating is available and you can call 870-935-2726 or visit the Foundation of Arts website for more information.
