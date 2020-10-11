Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/9/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the nominees from NEA games played on October 9th, 2020.
Rivercrest (Elijah Nichols 73 yd TD pass to Kam Turner)
Nominee number 1 is Rivercrest. It’s a Colts version of the Philly Special. After a double handoff, Elijah Nichols drops a dime to Kam Turner, it’s a 73 yard touchdown on the first play of the game. The Colts beat Westside 55-19 to move to 6-0.
Blytheville (Jeremiah Northern 24 yd TD pass to LaMont Jackson)
Nominee number 2 is Blytheville. Jeremiah Northern evades pressure and finds LaMont Jackson for a 24 yard touchdown. The Chickasaws beat DeWitt 30-6.
Batesville (Ethan Ridgel spin cycle & more for 45 yd TD)
Our third nominee is Batesville. Ethan Ridgel sheds off a defender, he’ll go spin cycle and more for a 45 yard touchdown. The Pioneers move to 3-0 in the 5A East with a 42-24 win over Forrest City.
Harrisburg (Samuel Moore TD)
Our final nominee is Harrisburg. The Hornets get tricky to end the first half, Drew Wright flips to Samuel Moore and Moore would not be denied, he’ll break tackles and find the end zone. Harrisburg beat Manila 17-2.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
If you are having issues accessing the poll, you can also vote here.
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.