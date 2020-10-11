Woman killed in one-vehicle crash

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Woodruff County woman was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Amanda Shea Barker, 28, of Augusta was a passenger in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler going south on Highway 33 north of County Road 713, around 12:05 a.m. Sunday when the crash happened.
ASP said in a preliminary fatal crash summary that the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, left the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
A driver and a second passenger in the vehicle were not injured, ASP said.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.