A-State releases spring 2021 plan
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 12, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 9:45 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University’s Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced plans for the Spring 2021 semester.

In a letter to the A-State community, Damphousse said they plan to keep with the current Spring 2021 academic calendar starting on January 12, 2021.

The university will continue the in-person format.

There will be a Spring Break from March 20-26, 2021, and final exams to finish on May 6, 2021.

Damphousse also said that these plans could be adjusted if there is a significant change.

He notes that the Fall 2020 Commencement will happen in person following protocols observed for the August ceremonies.

