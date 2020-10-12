A-State releases spring 2021 plan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University’s Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced plans for the Spring 2021 semester.
In a letter to the A-State community, Damphousse said they plan to keep with the current Spring 2021 academic calendar starting on January 12, 2021.
The university will continue the in-person format.
There will be a Spring Break from March 20-26, 2021, and final exams to finish on May 6, 2021.
Damphousse also said that these plans could be adjusted if there is a significant change.
He notes that the Fall 2020 Commencement will happen in person following protocols observed for the August ceremonies.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.