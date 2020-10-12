ArDOT making emergency repairs to bridge on I-40

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will make emergency repairs to an Interstate 40 bridge near Forrest City.
Work on the bridge over Crow Creek will take about three weeks to complete, according to a news release from ArDOT.
Crews will alternate closing the east and westbound outside lanes of the interstate between mile markers 241 and 243 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Monday through Thursday until the job is complete.
Drivers should use caution when approaching and traveling through the construction zones, and be prepared to stop.
