Arkansas reports 654 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw an additional 654 new COVID-19 cases with an additional 27 deaths.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 93,487 total cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health listed Craighead County as fourth with 32 new cases in the top counties list.
The active cases in the state grew by 38, with 7,839 active and 6,929 confirmed.
608 remain hospitalized, up 32 from Sunday with 104 on ventilators up five from Sunday.
Gov. Hutchinson released a statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers.
“Our hospitalizations continue to be at a high level. This puts stress on our healthcare workers. While we have sufficient bed capacity in our hospitals, this does strain the system. This is why we need to work together to reduce our cases and reduce our hospitalizations.”
