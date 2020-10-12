2 arrested following drag race drug bust

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies investigating reports of drag racing found themselves racing after a couple of suspects.
Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, deputies received a call of several vehicles drag racing on East Highway 148 near the Clearlake community, according to a Monday news release from Sheriff Dale Cook.
When deputies arrived, several sports cars near the intersection of Highway 151 sped off.
Among the vehicles was a yellow Dodge Challenger that Cook said drove off at a high rate of speed.
Deputies chased the car onto West County Road 246. When the driver turned onto North Road 775, the Challenger drove off into a soybean field, Cook said.
The deputies arrested 25-year-old Shyheim Carter and his passenger, 28-year-old Terrance Jackson, after reportedly finding a baggie near the car containing 61 oxycodone and 7 hydrocodone pills.
An Arkansas Game and Fish K9 unit searched the area and located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds in the field just a few feet from the Challenger, Cook said.
He said deputies also found a large amount of cash on Carter.
Both men, who have active felony failure to appear warrants out of Blytheville Circuit Court, are being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center.
Carter is being held on a $35,000 temporary bond on charges of:
- Possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver,
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm,
- Fleeing,
- Reckless driving,
- Driving on suspended driver’s license.
Jackson is being held on a $25,000 temporary bond on charges of:
- Possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver,
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm
Both men were due in district court on Monday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.