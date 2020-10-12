A Better Region 8: COVID-19 cases at all-time high

(KAIT) - We are setting all kinds of records here in northeast Arkansas, particularly in Craighead County.
The problem is they’re not the records we want to set.
This week we are well above 400 active confirmed COVID cases in the county.
That is an all-time high.
Most other counties in Region 8 are also seeing a big uptick in active cases.
This roller coaster of active cases going up and down is happening all over the country.
Researchers attribute it to our behavior.
We do not have the stamina to stick to much of anything these days.
For a little while, we do well keeping our distance and wearing a mask, and then, for whatever reason, it’s just too burdensome.
For example, I was at a high school football game recently.
I had to leave early because too many people sitting around me were gathered too closely and not masked up.
I even noticed people taking off their masks so that they could talk to each other.
Please, do your part.
Wear a mask properly when you are supposed to, keep your distance when you can.
Let’s protect each other’s health.
If we have willpower, we can knock out the coronavirus.
