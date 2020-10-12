Butler County Health Department to host mass COVID-19 testing events

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department will be hosting three mass COVID-19 testing events in October.
The drive-thru testing events will be held at the health department in Poplar Bluff from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: 14, 21 and 28.
Medical personnel will conduct nasal swab tests.
Those wanting a test will need to remain in their vehicle during the event.
No appointment needed, it is a first-come, first-served.
Results will take one to seven days.
