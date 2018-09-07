Chilly Night Expected

A cold front kicked up the wind and dropped humidity Monday. Expect to wake up in the 40s Tuesday morning. No wind to worry about Tuesday as the sun warms us into the 70s. Breezy conditions return Wednesday ahead of another cold front on Thursday. Clouds will increase, and a few showers are possible Thursday and Thursday evening. Temperatures drop behind the front with lows in the low to mid-40s and afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Another round of showers or rain is possible early next week. We’ll keep you updated.