City asks for input on community policing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is asking for your input on your views on community policing.
In a social media post, the city asks you to answer questions concerning community needs and attitudes toward law enforcement.
Participation in the survey will help the Governor’s Task Force to Advance The State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas.
The post notes your answers will be confidential and not used for public purposes.
