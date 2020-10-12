$7,500 donation to help program where students graduate debt-free

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A donation will help a Northeast Arkansas university with a recently-launched initiative.
First National Bank of Lawrence County donated $7,500 to Williams Baptist University, which will help the Williams Works initiative.
The program lets students work 16 hours per week through the fall and spring semesters.
In exchange, they don’t have to pay their tuition and fees.
Those who work fulltime through the summer can also cover their room and board expenses.
WBU President Dr. Stan Norman said the program allows students to graduate debt-free.
“So it allows our students to work on the farm, or it allows our students to work at Hotel Rhea, it allows our students to work in our community partnerships and all across our campus,” Dr. Norman said.
The Williams Works initiative began this fall.
Dr. Norman added the donation is the latest in the relationship they have with First National Bank of Lawrence County.
