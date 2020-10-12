Election Day in Arkansas: What you need to know for the 2020 General Election

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls Nov. 3 to decide federal, state, judicial, county and city races throughout Northeast Arkansas, as well as statewide races in Missouri.
Election officials in both states ask people to contact their county clerk’s office, go to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s election website, or go to the Missouri Secretary of State’s election website, for information on candidates, voting hours and where to vote.
Early voting starts Oct. 19 in Arkansas and goes through Nov. 2.
MAYOR’S RACES
Voters in Jonesboro and Paragould will select new mayors in their cities.
In Jonesboro, former state Rep. Harold Copenhaver, Andy Shatley, and Thomas Elwood filed earlier this year to run for mayor. The winner will replace outgoing Mayor Harold Perrin, who did not seek another term in office due to health concerns.
In Paragould, Farrell Gibson, Josh Agee and Jesse Fry also filed earlier this year to run for mayor.
The winner will replace outgoing Mayor Mike Gaskill, who is retiring after over two decades in office.
ARKANSAS FEDERAL RACES
Region 8 voters will decide three federal races on the ballot this year.
The presidential race has several candidates on the ballot in Arkansas. They include Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, Constitution party candidate Don Blankenship, Socialism and Liberation candidate Gloria La Riva, American Solidarity candidate Brian Carroll, Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, Life and Liberty candidate John Richard Myers, Green candidate Howie Hawkins and independents Brock Pierce, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Kanye West and C.L. Gammon.
The race for U.S. Senate features two candidates this year.
Republican incumbent Sen. Tom Cotton is seeking a second term and will face Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.
In the 2nd District, which covers White County, Republican incumbent Rep. French Hill is running for another term and will face Democratic State Sen. Joyce Elliott.
MISSOURI FEDERAL RACES
In the Missouri Bootheel, voters there will decide the 8th Congressional District this year between Republican incumbent Rep. Jason Smith, Democratic nominee Kathy Ellis and Libertarian Tom Schmitz.
MISSOURI STATEWIDE RACES
There are several statewide races on the ballot this year in Missouri.
They include the race for Governor, which include Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson, Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway, Green party candidate Jerome H. Bauer and Libertarian Rik Combs; Lieutenant Governor, with Republican incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Democratic candidate Alissia Canady, Green party candidate Kelley Dragoo and Libertarian Bill Slantz.
Other races include:
Attorney General
Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R)
Richard Finneran (D)
Kevin Babcock (L)
Secretary of State
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R)
Yinka Faleti (D)
Paul Venable (Constitution)
Paul Lehrman (Green)
Carl Herman Freese (Libertarian)
Treasurer
Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (R)
Vicki Englund (D)
Joseph Civettini (Green)
Nick Kasoff (Libertarian)
ARKANSAS STATEWIDE RACES
There are three constitutional amendments on the Nov. 3 ballot.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, Issue 1 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution continuing a one-half percent sales and use tax for state highways and bridges; county roads, bridges and other surface transportation after the retirement of the bonds authorized in Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 91.
Issue 2 is a constitutional amendment to amend the term limits applicable to members of the Arkansas General Assembly, while Issue 3 is a constitutional amendment that would amend the process for the submission, challenge and approval of proposed initiated acts, constitutional amendments and referenda.
Issue 6, which was an act to amend the definition of the practice of optometry in the state of Arkansas, was struck from the ballot Sept. 17 by the Arkansas Supreme Court.
ARKANSAS DISTRICT RACES
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
District 53 - Shawn Only (D), Jon Milligan (R)
District 55 - Incumbent Monte Hodges (D), Gary Tobar (R)
District 58 - Incumbent Brandt Smith (R), Jim Burton (D)
District 59 - Incumbent Jack Ladyman (R), Reginald Prunty (D)
COUNTY RACES
Based on lists from county clerks and the Association of Arkansas Counties earlier this year, the following are contested county races for the Nov. 3 general election.
Craighead
JP Dist. 3 - Phil Hendrix (R), Carolyn S. Lewis (D)
JP Dist. 5 - Donald Mullenix (R), Barbara weinstock (I)
JP Dist. 8 - David Tennison (R), Patti G. Lack (I)
Constable, District 7 - Constable Steve Floyd (R), Stephen Watkins (I)
Cross
JP Dist. 1 - Amy Imboden (R), Douglas Kennon (I)
JP Dist. 8 - Jerry Rushing (R), Jerry Brewster (I)
Fulton
JP Dist. 2 - Roger Kinder (R), Lynn Guffey (I)
JP Dist. 3 - Joanna Defoe (R), Burton Yarnell (D)
JP Dist. 4 - Gary Phillips (R), Seth Martin (D)
JP Dist. 5 - Robert Elliott (R), Johnny Moody (D)
JP Dist. 7 - Ray Matthew (R), G. Shad Overman (D)
JP Dist. 8 - Jack Haney (D), Jackie Privett (I)
JP Dist. 9 - Carrie Andrews (R), Mark L. Cooper (I)
Greene
JP Dist. 5 - Michele Boling (R), Barry Wayne Wilkins (D)
JP Dist. 11 - Ronnie W. Wood (R), Jerry Shipman (D)
Independence
JP Dist. 5 - Jimmy Limbaugh (R), Bill Lindsey (D)
Izard
JP Dist. 8 - Wayne Boren (D), Glendon Everett (I)
Jackson
JP Dist. 7 - Marcus Simpson (R), Jerry Mann (D)
Lawrence
JP Dist. 5 - Ernest (Junior) Briner (D), Frank Owens (I)
Mississippi
JP Dist. 11 - Howard Norvell (R), Dr. Reggie Cullom (D)
Poinsett
JP Dist. 8 - Jeff Jones (R), Louis Jones Sr. (I)
JP Dist. 10 - Steve Jernigan (R), Samantha Harston (I)
JP Dist. 11 - Linda Hinton (I), “Tom Boy” Rhoads (I)
Sharp
JP Dist. 2 - Briana Dilorio (R), Garry Lawrence (D)
JP Dist. 3 - Joey Barnes (R), John C. Norberg (D), Mary L. Wanley (I)
JP Dist. 7 - Buell Wilkes (D), Bart Schulz (I)
St. Francis
JP Dist. 4 - David Coleman (R), Luther Lieblong (D)
JP Dist. 7 - Nathaniel Murray (D), Regan C. Hill (I)
JP Dist. 8 - Robert Glenn Shepherd (R), Reda Kimble (D)
Stone
JP Dist. 2 - Chip Doss (R), Travis Trammell (D), Howard D. Stewart (I)
JP Dist. 3 - Darlene (Lawrence) Garman (I), Laura O’Quinn (I)
JP Dist. 6 - Seth Templin (R), Robert Earl “Bob” Turner (D)
JP Dist. 7 - Michael Wade Vickers (R), Jim Ed Cash (D)
JP Dist. 8 - Frances A. (Frannie) Blackmon (R), Eddie Cowell (I)
White
JP Dist. 8 - Debra Akers Lang (R), Sunny Cypert Boehm (D), Layne “Boss” Vaughn (I)
JP Dist. 10 - Bobby G. Quattlebaum (R), Mary Jane Parks (D)
JP Dist. 12 - Joel Pritchett (R), Lana Duncan Clark (D)
Woodruff
JP Dist. 9 - Robert Lee Gibbs (D), Wesley Carter (I)
MUNICIPAL RACES
Based on a list from county clerks, the following are contested municipal races for the Nov. 3 general election.
City Council Races
BAXTER
Mountain Home
Ward 4, Pos. 2 - Rex “Lynn” Anderson, Nick Reed
CLEBURNE
Heber Springs
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Paul Muse, Nick Adams
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Paula Sporn, Melissa Choate
Ward 4, Pos. 2 - Sheldon Woodson, Rebecca Jane Prince
Quitman
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Season Ballard, Stan Reynolds
CRAIGHEAD
Jonesboro Mayor - Andy Shatley, Thomas Elwood, Harold Copenhaver.
Jonesboro City Clerk - April Leggett, Stan Mitchell, Linda Allison
Jonesboro City Council
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Emma Agnew, Brandon Hogan, Brian Emison, Teresa Beck
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Linda Denny, Chris Gibson
Ward 5, Pos. 2 - Joe Hafner, Phillip Glover
Ward 6, Pos. 2 - Larry Hagar, David McClain
Lake City City Council
Ward 3, Pos. 1 - Katherine Wells, Harold Barker
CRITTENDEN
Crawfordsville
Ward 1-1 - Terri Watson, Paige McFee
Ward 2-2 - Larry Zane Boyd, Sandress D. Stewart-McVay
Earle
Ward 2-2 - Demetris Johnson Jr., Charlie Young, Ann Pickering Philyaw
Horseshoe Lake
Pos. 1 - Trina Scarbrough, Shawn Siders
Pos. 3 - Terry Tarr, Autumn Daugherty
Pos. 5 - Gregory Scott Davenport, Kenneth McDermott
Marion
Jasper 1-1 - Kelly O’Neal, Kelsey Pirani Hensley
West Memphis
City Clerk - James Pulliaum, Jeannetta Gilliam
Ward 1-2 - Tracy Catt, Joseph Tucker
Ward 2-2 - Melanie Hutchinson, Renaldo Felton
Ward 4-2 - Arburt Robinson, David V. Murray
Ward 5-2 - Willis Mondy, Al Felton
CROSS
Parkin
Ward 1, Pos. 1 - Sherry Wooten, Santia' D. Robinson
Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Tommie Wells, Delores Atkins
Wynne
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Lisa Powell Carter, Tresha Cotton Light
FULTON
Mammoth Spring
Recorder/Treasurer - M. June Grant, Wilma Rogers
GREENE
Oak Grove Heights
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Marilyn Fuller, John Stone
Paragould
Mayor - Farrell Gibson, Jesse Fry, Josh Agee
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Susan Kueter Williams, Shaelynn Nunn
Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Ronnie Spence, Jeremy A. Biggs
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Cody E. Wilkins, Aaron Camp
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Jackie Branch, Lindsey Boggs
Ward 4, Pos. 1 - Neal Adams, John Williams
Ward 4, Pos. 2 - Brad Baine, Bryce Anderson
JACKSON
City of Beedeville
Pos. 1 - Thomas McElyea, Danny Breckenridge
Pos. 2 - Danny Reynolds, Shayna Schorg
Pos. 3 - Jimmy Little, Wyant Beede, Tonya Stevens
Pos. 4 - Jenina Schorg, Patrick Alexander
Pos. 5 - Jasper Beede, Robert Dean Adams
City of Newport
Ward 4, Pos. 1 - Neal Pankey (I), Donny Ivie (R)
LAWRENCE
Hoxie
Ward 1, Pos. 1 - Darrell Pickney, Isaac Anglin
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Kerrie Hancock, Joyce Roberts
MISSISSIPPI
Keiser
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Mike Smith, Tracy Lea Jackson
Leachville
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Ethel Hetler, Mitchell Lasater
Luxora
Ward 2, Pos. 1 - James Johnson, Billie Fernandez, Emma Jackson
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Aaron Lamont Smith, Finda Robertson
Osceola
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Nerqvaydrian Cunningham, Linda Watson
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Sally Ann Parks, Sandra K. Brand, Karen S. Russ
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Tyler Dunegan, Brian Anthony Holthouse
POINSETT
Lepanto
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Derek (Woody) Kirk, Franklin Lee Hendrix
Ward 4, Pos. 1 - Greg Delancey, Christy Maddox
Trumann
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Hollie Stevens, Jason Hogan
Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Shane Fore, Dwight England
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Donnie England, Stephanie Renee Frey
Ward 3, Pos. 1 - Peggy C. Greenwell, Matthew Miller
Ward 4, Pos. 1 - Jerry R. Bradley, Billy Wayne Poe
Ward 4, Pos. 2 - Stephen Hammell, Linda Smith
Ward 5, Pos. 1 - Tammie Slinkard, Jay Paul Woods, Cecilia Parker
Ward 5, Pos. 2 - Stephanie Vincent, Jason Stewart
Weiner
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Landon M. Russell, Farrell Jones
RANDOLPH
Maynard
Pos. 1 - Blake Davis, Mary L. Watson
Pos. 4 - Roxann Bazzell, Sammy Glisson
Ravenden Springs
Pos. 2 - Betty Diana Montgomery, Hunter Roberts
Reyno
Ward 1, Pos. 1 - Wayne Debord, Lil Rick Hudson
SHARP
Cherokee Village
Ward 4, Pos. 1 - Bill Matselboba, Rob Smith
Hardy
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Laura J. Smith, Penny L. Mendes Allen
Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Bruce Thurow, Jeff Munroe
Highland
Ward 3, Pos. 1 - Johnny Ivey, Steven Rose
STONE
Mountain View
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Janet G. Nesbitt, Finis Brewer
Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Wayne R. “Ricky” Shuttleworth, Rianna Kendrick
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Truman Bullard, John Burrow
WHITE
Bald Knob
Ward 1, Pos. 1 - Tammy Glaze, Billy Feagin
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Ella White, Tammy Pitcher McConnell, David Lowrey, Cody C. Allgood
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Alvin Hearyman, Mary Lou Smith, Roger Pearrow
Beebe
Ward 1, Pos. 1 - Lee McLane, Danny Mahoney
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Linda Anthony, David Pruitt
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Shannon Woods, Dale Bass, Wes McAfee
Bradford
Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer - Kayla Lock, Janet Street Richards
Kensett
Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Kenneth Wayne Cooperwood, Dennis J. Teague
McRae
Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer - Deborah L. McDaniel, Mary Lynn Claiborne
Pangburn
Ward 1, Pos. 1 - Bill Nusbaum, David M. Wilson
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Bill Haile Sr., Benjamin Langley
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Tim Temple, Danny Grayum
Searcy
Ward 1, Pos. 1 - Logan Cothern, Kenneth Olree
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - David Morris, Karen Marshall
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Davis Threlkeld, Chris Howell
Ward 3, Pos. 1 - Tommy Centola, Tonia Hale
WOODRUFF
Augusta
Ward 1, Pos. 1 - Thomas E. Sailor, Randy Spears
Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Justin Trey Taylor, Chris Eldridge
Cotton Plant
Ward 1, Pos. 1 - Ronnie C. Conley, Jesse Jones
McCrory
Ward 1, Pos. 2 - Bettye Jean McClendon, Johnny Travis Taylor
Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Amanda Austin, Kristie Boswell-Breckenridge
Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Thomas Kendrick, G. Lou Dallas
Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Shawn Peebles, Tim Carter
