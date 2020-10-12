First SEC football game postponed due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The first Southeastern Conference football game for the 2020 season has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The Vanderbilt at Missouri football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals the SEC announced today.
According to the SEC, Vanderbilt has had positive tests within their football program. The Commodores and the Missouri Tigers were the last two opponents the LSU Tigers have played.
The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
