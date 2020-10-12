Justin Rice & Ryan Hanson take home Sun Belt Player of the Week honors

The Taylor, Texas, native had two punts travel at least 50 yards, including one covering 69 yards that was the longest to date by a Sun Belt player. Hanson put the Red Wolves in position for their first points of the game with a 64-yard punt that pinned UCA on its own two-yard line, setting up an A-State safety. His other two punts inside the 20-yard line were downed on the UCA 2 and 9 yard lines.