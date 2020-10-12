Man accused of opening fire on woman, 2 children

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces felony child endangerment charges after police say he opened fire on a car with two children in it.
Officers arrested 32-year-old Jonathan B. Wright on Thursday, Oct. 8, on suspicion of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.
The victim told police she and Wright had gotten into an argument at a home on Cole Street.
According to the affidavit, Wright shot the woman’s vehicle while she and her two children were inside of it.
“Officers observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the grille of the vehicle, as well as coolant leaking underneath,” the court documents stated.
During a Mirandize interview, police say Wright “made incriminating statements about the incident.”
Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Wright and set his bond at $10,000 cash-only.
