Man fatally injured in Jonesboro crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man suffered fatal injuries in a one-vehicle crash.
According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hester and Apple Streets, just off of Gee.
Travis Orr, 29, of Blytheville was northbound when he failed to negotiate a right curve.
His 2004 GMC left the west side of the roadway, crossed the sidewalk and skidded across a yard before going airborne and hitting the north embankment.
Orr was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center then transferred to UAMS in Little Rock where he later died of his injuries.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, it was raining and the road conditions were wet at the time.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.