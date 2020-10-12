Northeast Arkansas power crews assisting in Hurricane Delta recovery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Power line workers from Craighead County are helping restore electricity to Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Delta.
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas dispatched 93 workers and equipment to assist with power restoration efforts at Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) of DeRidder, La., according to a Monday news release.
Linesmen from Craighead County Electric Cooperative are among those from Arkansas assisting in the repairs.
Already, the linesmen have begun to assess and make repairs to service and tap lines, the release stated.
BECi anticipates that its substations will be energized by Wednesday, Oct. 14.
In addition to crews from Craighead County, personnel from Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.; Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative of Ozark; C&L Electric of Star City; First Electric of Jacksonville; Petit Jean Electric of Clinton; and Southwest Arkansas Electric of Texarkana are assisting in the recovery efforts.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.