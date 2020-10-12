Oct. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Oct. 12. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We won’t get very far in the workweek before the next cold front affects Region 8.
In fact, a couple brief showers should develop around midday.
The front sweeps away most cloud cover and rain by this afternoon, as highs warm to near 80°F.
In the next few days, overnight lows are set to dip into the upper 40s with generally dry fall weather.
Our next cold front may only produce a few showers on Thursday, but afternoon highs will really take a tumble as we head into the weekend.
Temperatures top out in the mid-60s from Friday onward.
News Headlines
Human remains found Saturday while a group searched for a missing Jonesboro woman have been sent to the state crime lab for positive identification.
Jonesboro voters will get another chance tonight to hear from the three men running for mayor.
A man shot and killed during a Denver protest had ties to Northeast Arkansas, according to a family member.
