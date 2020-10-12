Police arrest man suspected of sexually assaulting child

Police arrest man suspected of sexually assaulting child
The child reportedly identified 37-year-old Leon Jackson as the man who assaulted them. (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 12, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 8:09 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held on a $100,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to arrest him for sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Paragould police received a report of a sexual assault involving a minor.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim was interviewed and “gave details about a sexual act.”

The child reportedly identified 37-year-old Leon Jackson as the man who assaulted them.

Police interviewed a witness who they say provided details that corroborated the victim’s story.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Jackson with second-degree sexual assault.

The judge set Jackson’s bond at $100,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim or any witness.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.